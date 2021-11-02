YSR awards will be an annual event: CM 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Monday said the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards would be an annual feature and would be given on November 1 every year, marking the State Formation Day. Jagan along with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan presented the first YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and YSR Achievement Awards to 59, including organisations and individuals, at a programme held in Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said, “The Centre every year honours great personalities in various fields with the highest awards in the country like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Bharat Ratna. Similar to those, the State government instituted YSR Awards to honour the exemplary services of noble people and organisations across the State.’’

“My Father Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy is an epitome of Telugu culture, had affection towards the agriculture sector and always strived hard for the development of the poor. He had risen to great heights with his admirable approach and impeccable services. We have instituted the awards in his name to give the highest civilian awards at the State level,’’ the Chief Minister said.

YSR Life-time Achievement Awards carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze memento of YSR and a certificate. Similarly, YSR Achievement Awards carry a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento and a certificate.

Asserting that the awards are the most impartial ones in the history of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan said the selection was done in a transparent manner, putting a lot of emphasis on talent without considering caste, religion, region or the party they support, just the way every welfare scheme is being delivered to the beneficiaries. The awardees were selected in tune with the ideals of YSR and his philosophy, to outstanding organisations and individuals who inspire many.

The awards are announced to salute the priceless talent of the common people. Apart from the 100-year-old MSN Charities, CP Brown Library, Vetapalem Library, RCD Institutions, Sathya Sai Central Trust, artists from various fields, journalists, writers, and medical staff also received the awards.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan congratulated the awardees and lauded YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s exemplary works. He said that YSR has been a phenomenon in the history of Andhra Pradesh with his immense contribution to agriculture. He strived for the welfare of the farmers and the poor, as he knew the pulse of people being a doctor and he won their hearts. He stated that the awards truly reflect his character and charisma and stand as a recognition and acknowledgement of talent and service of individuals and institutions for their great contribution. YSR’s wife YS Vijaya Lakshmi was present. As many as 29 YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and 30 YSR Achievement Awards were presented.