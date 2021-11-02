STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC candidate Dr G Sudha wins Badvel Assembly seat in Andhra by more than 90,000 votes 

The YSRC candidate Dr G Sudha maintained the lead from the first round against her nearest rival P Suresh of the BJP

Published: 02nd November 2021 02:02 PM

YSRC nominee for Badvel by-election Dr Sudha with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Redddy at his camp office in Tadepalli (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The ruling YSRC retained the Badvel (SC) Assembly seat by a margin of over 90,000 votes. The BJP and Congress lost their deposits.

The YSRC candidate Dr G Sudha maintained the lead from the first round against her nearest rival P Suresh of the BJP. The BJP, which got just over 700 votes in the 2019 elections, polled more than 21,000 votes. The main Opposition TDP and the Jana Sena Party did not contest the by-poll.

The by-poll was necessitated by the death of the YSRC's Dr G Venkatasubbaiah in March this year. Venkatasubbaiah's widow Dr Sudha was in the fray in the by-poll, while the BJP picked its youth leader P Suresh.

The YSRC had won the seat by a margin of over 44,000 votes but extended the margin to more than 90,000 in the by-poll.

