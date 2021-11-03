HC flays CBI, seeks report on judges’ abuse probe 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious objection to the failure of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in arresting ‘Punch’ Prabhakar, who was accused of making derogatory remarks against the Judiciary and judges, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the probe agency to arrest him at any cost.

The High Court warned that it would arrive at a conclusion that the CBI could not investigate the case in the right way and hand over the probe to a Special Investigation Team. The bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice K Lalitha was hearing the petition filed by registrar general of the High Court against the objectionable social media posts against the Judiciary and Judges.

N Aswini Kumar, the counsel for the registrar general of the High Court, informed the court that the YouTube channel of Punch Prabhakar was removed and all his posts on YouTube, Twitter and FaceBook were deleted. The counsel said that there would not be much use in deleting the channel as the videos would be deleted only if the URL is removed.

K Vivek, on behalf of FaceBook, said the videos are being watched through virtual private networks which is against the law. Vivek said the posts would be removed in 36 hours, if the URL details are provided. The bench observed that it is the responsibility of the social media platforms to remove the objectionable posts immediately after a case is registered.

Arguing on behalf of the CBI, advocate P Subash said they have written to Google asking it to remove the videos. Subash informed the court that red-corner notices were issued against Prabhakar and they were also taking the assistance of the investigating agencies of the United States to nab him. The CBI is also trying through diplomatic channels to arrest Prabhakar, Subash said.The bench, however, said the CBI’s investigation was not going in the right direction and it would hand over the probe to a SIT.

Subash sought four weeks to submit all the details related to the case, but the court refused the plea and gave three days. With Subash pleading the court to give more time, the bench gave 10 days. The bench asked the CBI to place before it the probe done since the case was registered in December 2020 and the future course of action of the agency.

The bench also took a serious view of people not responding even after receiving court notices. The bench said they would issue non-bailable warrants and said it would give a last opportunity for the respondents before that.One of the respondents, advocate Metta Chandrasekhar, filed an affidavit expressing his regret over his comments following which the court removed his name from the list of respondents. The court also removed the name of film actor Katti Mahesh, who was killed in a road accident recently.