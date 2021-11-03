STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribals resist excise staff from destroying ganja crop in Vizag Agency under ‘Parivarthana’

However, Paderu ASP P Jagadeesh said the incident was blown out of proportion.

Excise and police vehicles stopped on the outskirts of Rasaveedhi in G Madugula mandal in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mild tension prevailed at Rasaveedhi in G Madugula mandal in Visakhapatnam agency on Tuesday when the local people resisted the attempts of excise and police teams to destroy ganja crops in their village. The inhabitants reportedly stopped the Excise and Police officials arrived in 10 vehicles to the village. The tribal villagers reportedly tried to attack the excise personnel, and some vehicles, including two-wheelers, were damaged. The excise teams had to make a hasty retreat since the tribals did not relent.  This is the only incident in which the ‘parivartana’  initiative was opposed by the tribal farmers since its launch in the district. 

However, Paderu ASP P Jagadeesh said the incident was blown out of proportion. “The excise teams accompanied by the police visited the village, and the tribal farmers initially resisted the attempts to destroy the crop. The excise police personnel were able to convince the villagers and complete the process,” the ASP said. Meanwhile, as part of the ‘Parivarthana’ programme, the cannabis crop in 90 acres  in Dhamanapalli, Shankada, and Rinthada panchayats in Gudem Kotha Veedi mandal was destroyed with the help of 60 labourers and equipment.

