RTC to organise special tours for Karthika Masam

He said the tour package will commence from Sunday midnight and end at 12 am on Monday during the entire month.

Published: 03rd November 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Krishna region of APSRTC will operate 300 special buses to ‘Pancharama Kshetras’ to enable devotees to visit famous temples of Lord Shiva during the auspicious Karthika month starting November 5, RTC Krishna regional manager M Y Danam said. 

Danam said these special buses will be operated from PNBS, Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Jaggaiahapeta, Gudivada, Vuyyuru, Gannavaram and Nuzvid to ‘Pancharama Kshetras’ during the auspicious month. 

As part of the tour, the special buses will cover five popular Lord Shiva temples including Amaravati in Guntur district, Bhimavaram and Palakollu in West Godavari and Draksharamam, Samalkot in East Godavari district. 

He said the tour package will commence from Sunday midnight and end at 12 am on Monday during the entire month. People who are interested can contact the PNBS manager at the following number: 9959225475.

