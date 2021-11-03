Sajjala says YSRC gets thumping victory despite BJP-TD secret pact

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that victory in every election is increasing their responsibility, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said their resounding victory in the Badvel bypoll even as TDP leaders, after announcing to stay away from the election, acted as agents for the BJP proved the people’s faith in the government.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Sajjala termed it a historical victory and thanked the people of Badvel for supporting the YSRC and blessing it with a huge majority. He said they would work hard to achieve the same success in the coming municipal polls. “Although the opposition TDP had announced that they are not contesting, they supported the BJP candidate. Out of the 282 polling stations, BJP leaders were there in only 10 booths and in all the remaining stations TDP leaders have served as polling agents of the BJP,’’ he alleged.

Similarly, he stated that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had supported the BJP candidate even after announcing to stay away from contest honouring the tradition. Even the BJP released the advertisements stating that their candidate has the backing of the actor-politician.

The BJP secured only about 800 votes in the 2019 elections, and now it got over 20,000 votes, which clearly shows the secret pact between TDP-BJP, he alleged. Sajjala said the BJP, TDP and Janasena conspiracies have been thwarted by the people. The people had witnessed the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and stood by the government. Almost over 68 per cent of voting was registered and the YSRC secured over 76 per cent of votes. The BJP with the backing of TDP and Janasena secured just 14 per cent votes, he said.

Speaking about Naidu’s Kuppam meeting, he slammed the Opposition Leader for acting in an inhuman manner when his party workers were thrashing man on the suspicion of him carrying a bomb. He slammed Naidu for provoking people’s sentiments by pushing the farmers for a padayatra demanding Amaravati as the capital. He said that this is another political drama by Naidu to instigate people and create chaos in the State.

Jagan thanks people

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohna Reddy tweeted thanking the people of Badvel for giving the party a thumping victory. “We will consider this as a blessing to the good governance and will continue our good work,’’ he said.