Student bags AIR 221 in NEET-UG 2021

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Education, Skill development

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Eshwar Choudhary, a student of Aakash Institute in Vijayawada secured All India Rank 221 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) 2021. He has obtained 696 out of 720 in the medical entrance test. Other students who score well are Ambika Govind, V Kiran Sai, Steev Joshua and Khshitija Priya. “I am grateful to Aakash Institute. Without the content and coaching, I would not have grasped many concepts in different subjects in a short period of time,” Eshwar said. 

Aakash Chaudhry, MD, Aakash Educational Services Limited, congratulated Eshwar and said over 16 lakh students appeared for NEET 2021, Eshwar’s achievement speaks volumes of his hard work and dedication. He added that during the pandemic-hit academic years, Aakash walked the extra mile to turn students into top percentile scorers in NEET. “We stepped up our digital presence to be always available for our students.” 

