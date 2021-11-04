STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
18 aspirants file papers for Nellore civic body polls on first day

Nellore district in-charge minister Balineni Srinivasulu Reddy and advisor to the State government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy interacted with the YSRC candidates in Nellore Municipal Corporation.

Published: 04th November 2021 09:57 AM

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NELLORE/CHITTOOR: Aspirants for election to civic bodies in Nellore, Buchireddypalem and Kuppam began filing their nomination papers with Returning Officers (ROs) of their respective areas, on Wednesday.

As many as 16 candidates filed their papers on the first day -- 12 from YSR Congress, two from Jana Sena and 12 others were independents. 

Nellore district in-charge minister Balineni Srinivasulu Reddy and advisor to the State government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy interacted with the YSRC candidates in Nellore Municipal Corporation even as Nellore urban MLA and Minister for Water Resources P Anil Kumar Yadav and Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy are monitoring the civic polls.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam is reportedly discussing an alliance with CPM for the corporation elections.

TDP senior leaders Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Nellore parliamentary constituency in-charge Sk Abdul Aziz, city president Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy have met the left party leaders to discuss allocation of divisions. However, there was no confirmation on the allocations. 

In Kuppam, 18 candidates, 16 of whom are from the YSRC, filed their papers on the first day, officials said, adding the other two are from TDP and Congress.

 The YSRC candidates filed three nominations for the 18th ward, followed by two each for 1st, 6th, 9th and 21st wards and one each for 5th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 16th wards. The TDP and the Congress fielded one candidate each for 19th and 18th wards, respectively. 

