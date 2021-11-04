2 cops injured as farmers’ protest turns violent

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The protest of sugarcane farmers at NCS Sugars Ltd at Latchayyapeta in Seethanagaram mandal of Vizianagaram district turned violent on Wednesday. A sub-inspector and a woman constable sustained severe injuries and few other men got minor injuries as the protestors attacked police with sticks and stones, the police said.

Bobbili DSP D Mohanrao deployed additional forces to control the situation. Joint collector GC Kishore Kumar rushed to the spot and held a negotiation meeting with the farmers.It may be recalled that NCS Sugars Ltd management shut down the company in March 2021 due to debts to the tune of `23.98 crore including pending payment to sugarcane farmers. The NCS Sugars Ltd has to pay reportedly around `17 crore to sugarcane farmers for the produce bought from them in 2019-20 and 2020-21. The sugarcane farmers have been protesting in various ways demanding pending payment since the closure of the company.

On Tuesday, District Collector A Suryakumari directed the officials to seize the company assets and conduct an auction to pay the pending bills under the Revenue Recovery Act. Nearly 2,000 sugarcane farmers staged a dharna at the company main gate on Wednesday demanding that the management pay the pending bills immediately. The protesting farmers staged a sit-in on the Bobbili-Parvathipuram road to exert pressure on the management and district administration. They also raised slogans against the government and argued with the police.

As a part of a precautionary measure, the police arrested the activists and shifted them to the police station, triggering a tension. A few protesting farmers attacked the police with stones and sticks. Seethanagaram sub inspector D Murali, women constable N Padma and few others were injured in the attack.

Speaking to TNIE, Bobbili DSP D Mohanrao said, “Now the law and order situation is under control. A few protesters resorted to violence. One sub inspector, one woman constable received severe injuries and a few other police personnel got minor injuries. We have registered cases under IPC sections 147,148,332,341 and 324 and an investigation is on. Stern action will be taken against those who have resorted to violence.”