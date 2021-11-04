STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Nellore Municipal Corporation to set up wet waste management plants

The NMC is laying emphasis on creating awareness among people about segregation of wet and dry waste at the source as part of the initiative to maintain cleanliness by scientific disposal of garbage. 

Published: 04th November 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Nellore Municipal Corporation

Nellore Municipal Corporation (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: After the successful implementation of door-to-door garbage collection in all divisions, Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) is planning to set up compost pits at three places in the city limits for conversion of biodegradable waste into organic fertiliser. 

With an area of 150 square kilometers, the city generates 150-200 MT of solid waste on a daily basis. Around 8 lakh people each generate 750 grams of waste per day even as the civic body collects close to 100 tonnes of wet waste from households and commercial establishments every day.

The NMC is laying emphasis on creating awareness among people about segregation of wet and dry waste at the source as part of the initiative to maintain cleanliness by scientific disposal of garbage. 

"The city generates 100 tonnes of wet waste every day. As such, we have planned to set up wet waste management plants in three places in the city with 15 tonnes capacity. Another integrated solid waste management plant will also be set up in the corporation limits. Our efforts is also to make the city mosquito-free," said Muncipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, adding the organic fertilisers will be sold with the help of private firms. The Nellore Municipal Corporation is planning to invite tenders for its wet waste management plants soon. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nellore Municipal Corporation Nellore waste management
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp