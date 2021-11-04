Andhra Pradesh: Nellore Municipal Corporation to set up wet waste management plants

By Express News Service

NELLORE: After the successful implementation of door-to-door garbage collection in all divisions, Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) is planning to set up compost pits at three places in the city limits for conversion of biodegradable waste into organic fertiliser.

With an area of 150 square kilometers, the city generates 150-200 MT of solid waste on a daily basis. Around 8 lakh people each generate 750 grams of waste per day even as the civic body collects close to 100 tonnes of wet waste from households and commercial establishments every day.

The NMC is laying emphasis on creating awareness among people about segregation of wet and dry waste at the source as part of the initiative to maintain cleanliness by scientific disposal of garbage.

"The city generates 100 tonnes of wet waste every day. As such, we have planned to set up wet waste management plants in three places in the city with 15 tonnes capacity. Another integrated solid waste management plant will also be set up in the corporation limits. Our efforts is also to make the city mosquito-free," said Muncipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, adding the organic fertilisers will be sold with the help of private firms. The Nellore Municipal Corporation is planning to invite tenders for its wet waste management plants soon.