STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to raise Special Category Status issue at Southern Zonal Council meeting

The zonal council meetings are held for better coordination among States and to resolve pending inter-State issues.

Published: 04th November 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to raise the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) at the Southern Zonal Council (SZC) meeting scheduled to be held in Tirupati on November 14. Apart from the SCS issue, the State will also raise issues pertaining to pending dues from the Centre and from neighbouring States.

It has also been decided to raise the issue of bringing the Jurala project on Krishna in neighbouring Telangana under the purview of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) along with a discussion on the Centre's proposal of interlinking rivers. The zonal council meetings are held for better coordination among States and to resolve pending inter-State issues.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the zonal council meeting, which will be attended by Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry and Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Administrator of Lakshadweep. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday held a meeting with officials on the agenda to be discussed at the zonal council meeting. "It has been decided to raise the issue of according SCS to the State as per the AP Reorganisation Act," an official release said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to bring out the key issues pertaining to the State that need to be addressed and instructed them to be fully prepared for the zonal council meeting and to answer queries raised by other States related to Andhra Pradesh.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that pending issues related to the AP Reorganisation Act, have been included in the agenda along with the Polavaram project and release of power dues to the tune of Rs 6,300 crore to the State.

"Also, pending dues from Tamil Nadu for the Telugu Ganga project, revenue shortfall, pending Civil Supplies arrears from Telangana and rational allocation of PDS rice by the Centre have also been included in the agenda," the release said. 

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of escalation of dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over sharing river waters and the Centre notifying jurisdictions of the KRMB and GRMB for which Telangana is yet to give its approval. The last meeting of the zonal council scheduled to be held in Tirupati on March 4, was cancelled as Shah could not attend it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna River Management Board Southern Zonal Council Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp