BJP ready to join all-party panel on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: MLC PVN Madhav

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP is inclined to join the all-party committee on the steel plant issue set up by the State government, party MLC PVN Madhav said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, Madhav said the saffron party will participate in an all-party meet if they are invited by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It will also join the united fight for the cause of the steel plant. He said they had already suggested alternative steps to save the steel plant.

Madhav questioned the government for undertaking large-scale digging of Rushikonda hill without environmental clearance. He said the serene ambiance of the hill was lost due to development works taken up on the hill. "It is not right to mortgage lands without getting approval from the Assembly. It is for the first time that the government assets are being mortgaged through backdoor," he said.

He said that it was a moral victory for the BJP in Badvel by-election. He said BJP contested against anti-people policies of the government and the BJP received honest votes. He said BJP won Huzurabad bypoll despite some trying to play spoilsport.