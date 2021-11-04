STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP ready to join all-party panel on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: MLC PVN Madhav

Madhav said that the saffron party will participate in an all-party meet if they are invited by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Published: 04th November 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP MLC PVN Madhav

Andhra Pradesh BJP MLC PVN Madhav (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP is inclined to join the all-party committee on the steel plant issue set up by the State government, party MLC PVN Madhav said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, Madhav said the saffron party will participate in an all-party meet if they are invited by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It will also join the united fight for the cause of the steel plant. He said they had already suggested alternative steps to save the steel plant.

Madhav questioned the government for undertaking large-scale digging of Rushikonda hill without environmental clearance. He said the serene ambiance of the hill was lost due to development works taken up on the hill. "It is not right to mortgage lands without getting approval from the Assembly. It is for the first time that the government assets are being mortgaged through backdoor," he said.

He said that it was a moral victory for the BJP in Badvel by-election. He said BJP contested against anti-people policies of the government and the BJP received honest votes. He said BJP won Huzurabad bypoll despite some trying to play spoilsport. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PVN Madhav YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Rushikonda hill Visakhapatnam Steel Plant VSP panel
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp