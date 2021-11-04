STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Endowments Min says rejig likely in dept for improving temples

Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday asserted that efforts are on to recover the encroached properties belonging to the Endowments Department. 

Published: 04th November 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday asserted that efforts are on to recover the encroached properties belonging to the Endowments Department. Addressing a press conference at the Endowments Commissioner’s office in Gollapudi, Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said a major rejig is likely to be implemented in the Endowments Department to create amenities in temples for the devotees. He also informed that a dedicated legal team will be appointed to look after the cases in tribunals and High Court.  The Minister further claimed that Nadu-Nedu scheme was also being implemented in temples for their development. He added that Goshalas will be set up in all the temples. 

“While Chandrababu Naidu during his regime destroyed temples in the name of development, our government is constructing temples. Soon, works for nine temples in Vijayawada city will be commenced,” Rao noted. He further urged public to ignore incidents of evangelism reported recently near Durga Temple during Dasara festivities and said that action was initiated against the responsible. He also informed that the State government had started Dharma Patham to enrich arts, culture and tradition through temples. “The government under the leadership of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to the development of temples across the State,” he said. 

