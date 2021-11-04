STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Ensure 100% occupancy at Haritha’

November-February is a key season for tourism as Diwali and many other occasions fall in the period.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The occupancy in AP Tourism Haritha hotels should reach 100 per cent during festive season, Sri Satyanarayan, MD of AP Tourism Development Corporation, told tourism officials at a review meeting on Wednesday. Satyanarayan conducted a video conference with the officials to discuss ways to offer better services to the tourists at the Haritha Hotels, and tour packages during Kartika and Margasira for the darshan of temples and places of religious nature. 

“November-February is a key season for tourism as Diwali and many other occasions fall in the period. Tourists and pilgrims travel extensively to retreats such as Lambasingi and Araku. AP Tourism is keen to offer services to facilitate tourists from other states,” he said. 

Satyanarayan said boating operations to Papikondalu, Bhavani Island and Nagarjuna Sagar will resume on November 7, and instructed division and district tourism officers to regularly take updates on the inauguration arrangements and monitor working conditions of command control rooms at boating points. 
“Work in collaboration and collectively to achieve tourism targets so that Andhra Pradesh may emerge as the most preferred tourist destination,’’ he stressed.

