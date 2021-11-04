Krishna police bust major liquor racket in Kolleru lake islet, seize 1,000 litres of ID arrack, arrest 4 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police on Wednesday busted a major illicitly distilled (ID) arrack racket that was being run from a manufacturing unit on one of the islets of Kolleru lake near Pandiripalligudem village of Gudivada mandal.The police, which acted as part of an operation, arrested four persons and seized 1,000 litres of ID arrack worth `6.8 lakh, 50,000 litres of jaggery wash, two country boats, motor engines and items used in the preparation of arrack.

Based on a tip-off, a team, led by Kaikalur rural sub-inspector Challa Krishna, conducted a recce to confirm the racket. The police raided the area on Tuesday late hours and caught the accused red-handed.

The four arrested were identified as Bale Subbaraju (40), Ghatasala Rambabu (35), Bale Kota Shivaji (35) and Pannasa Krishna (35). All of them hail from Pandiripalli Gudem.

District superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal, who visited the spot on Wednesday, said the accused were running the sophisticated ID arrack manufacturing operation in the islet in the middle of the lake. They had built a small platform using sticks in an extremely remote location and created a narrow path by removing Kikkisa grass leading to the setup.

“The spot is located in an extreme remote location, and covered with bushes. As such, people even in the nearby villages had absolutely no information of what was happening there,” Kaushal explained.The operation was part of a special action plan to curb the smuggling of non-duty paid liquor, ID arrack, gutkha and ganja.

“All officers concerned were instructed to identify and hold surveillance in the identified crime hotspots in their respective districts as part of the special action plan. Based on information, we successfully conducted the operation and unearthed a major ID arrack manufacturing racket,” the SP stated. He said the seized arrack was manufactured in one batch and that more of it might have been produced in the last few months. “We are estimating the quantity of arrack manufactured in the unit, and collecting details of people who sponsored the accused,” the SP added.

Previously, SI Challa Krishna received information pertaining to the illegal sale of ID liquor in Aakiveedu village of West Godavari. The SI conducted a secret operation in Aakiveedu and arrested a man, after which the police came to know about the manufacturing unit in Kolleru.

“In order to confirm the information, the SI alone visited the spot on Tuesday night. After the accused reached the spot around 3 am, the SI called additional forces and caught the accused,” the SP added. The SP praised the Kaikalur rural police team and rewarded circle inspector YVL Naidu and SI Challa Krishna for carrying out the operation.