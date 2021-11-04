Lamps painted by autistic kids exhibited

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: RVR & JC College of Engineering (autonomous) secretary Rayapati Gopalakrishna inaugurated the exhibition of lamps, called Light Up a Cause. The lamps on display were painted by autistic children. The exhibition held under the aegis of the department of Computer Science and Business System to encourage autistic children evoked good response.

College treasurer Dr K Krishna Prasad said the amount generated from the sale of the lamps would be given to the Prabhata Sindhuri Society Rehabilitation Centre in Guntur. College president Dr Rayapati Srinivas, secretary R Gopalakrishna, Principal Dr K Ravindra, VP Dr K Srinivas, Registrar Dr SV Srinivas and others complimented the students for their activities.