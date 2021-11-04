Prakasam police gear up for civic polls

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police is making all important arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct for the upcoming local body elections. In this connection, district superintendent of police (SP) Malika Garg directed the police officials to take strict measures to ensure proper implementation of the Election Commission rules and regulations. The elections for Panchayats will be held on November 14, Nagara Panchayat on 15 and MPTC on November 16.

“Everyone must abide by the Code of Conduct. Proper permissions should be obtained from relevant authorities and police should be informed of the place, route and time of the campaign in advance. Those with rowdy sheets and criminal histories should not be appointed as polling agents during the election,” the SP informed.

Malika Garg also emphasised that strict measures should be taken during the issuance of notifications, filling of nominations, polling and counting processes and added the model code of conduct to be strictly enforced. Elections will be held in the district for one ward in Addanki Nagara Panchayat, four Sarpanch seats, 46 village panchayat wards, Darsi Nagara Panchayat, and nine MPTC seats.

She informed that a police control room has been set up for the elections and monitoring will be done by a DSP-level officer. “Anyone can report any illegal activities during the election to the police helpline number: 9121102266, which would be available 24x7.”