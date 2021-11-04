STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam police gear up for civic polls

She informed that a police control room has been set up for the elections and monitoring will be done by a DSP-level officer.

Published: 04th November 2021 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police is making all important arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct for the upcoming local body elections. In this connection, district superintendent of police (SP) Malika Garg directed the police officials to take strict measures to ensure proper implementation of the Election Commission rules and regulations. The elections for Panchayats will be held on November 14, Nagara Panchayat on 15 and MPTC on November 16. 

“Everyone must abide by the Code of Conduct. Proper permissions should be obtained from relevant authorities and police should be informed of the place, route and time of the campaign in advance. Those with rowdy sheets and criminal histories should not be appointed as polling agents during the election,” the SP informed. 

Malika Garg also emphasised that strict measures should be taken during the issuance of notifications, filling of nominations, polling and counting processes and added the model code of conduct to be strictly enforced. Elections will be held in the district for one ward in Addanki Nagara Panchayat, four Sarpanch seats, 46 village panchayat wards, Darsi Nagara Panchayat, and nine MPTC seats.

She informed that a police control room has been set up for the elections and monitoring will be done by a DSP-level officer. “Anyone can report any illegal activities during the election to the police helpline number: 9121102266, which would be available 24x7.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp