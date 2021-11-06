Accident claims lives of 6 farm labourers

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Eight people, including six women farmhands, were killed and at least seven others injured in two accidents on National Highway 44 between Pamidi and Gutti in Anantapur district on Friday. According to the police, at least 15 persons from Koppalakonda village in Garledinne mandal were on their way to Pamidi to work in farms. They were engaged to pluck cotton from fields in Neeluru Thambalapalle village.

They took an autorickshaw to reach Pamidi and as they reached Neeluru Junction, a heavy vehicle, yet to be identified, hit the rickshaw and sped away. Five occupants in the auto died immediately as the vehicle got badly damaged. The injured were shifted to Anantapur government hospital where another woman succumbed.The deceased were identified as Shankaramma (43), Choudamma (32), Savitri (37), Subbamma (47), Nagaveni (38) and Nagamani (45).

In another incident, two persons from Miduthuru of Peddavadugur mandal were killed when they were on their way to have tea at a roadside dhaba. Narayana (60) and Yakub (62) were walking towards the dhaba when a car proceeding towards Bengaluru hit them leading to their instant death. The two accidents took place within a distance of 15 metres on the national highway. Pamidi and Peddavaduguru police have registered two separate cases.Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed deep sorrow and sadness over the road accidents.

Guv offers condolences

