CM invited to Navy Day celebrations

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence in Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Friday, and invited the CM to be the chief guest for the Navy Day Celebrations in Visakhapatnam scheduled on December 4. The Navy Day is celebrated every year to mark India’s victory in the 1971 war. The CM was also briefed on the forthcoming commissioning of the lead ship of Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyer.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Dolly Parton to appear on 'Grace and Frankie' final season
ED takes Anil Deshmukh for medical examination before producing him at PMLA Court
Haryana: Farmers protest outside Narnaund police station demanding FIR against BJP MP
Search operation for terrorists in J-K extended to Khabla forest area, road briefly closed
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over LPG price hike, says people forced to use 'chulhas'