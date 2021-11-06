CM invited to Navy Day celebrations

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence in Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Friday, and invited the CM to be the chief guest for the Navy Day Celebrations in Visakhapatnam scheduled on December 4. The Navy Day is celebrated every year to mark India’s victory in the 1971 war. The CM was also briefed on the forthcoming commissioning of the lead ship of Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyer.