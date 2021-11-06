Except Vizag, other cities record fall in air pollution  

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as smog left Delhi breathless the morning after Diwali, the State recorded a significant fall in air pollution compared to previous years, according to air quality index readings of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

The decline in air pollution is largely attributed to increase in environmental awareness among people and fall in bursting of crackers due to high prices. APPCB’s real-time air pollution monitoring systems are located at Amaravati, Tirumala, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam. Amaravati, Tirumala and Rajahmundry registered a decline in air pollution, compared to previous years, while Visakhapatnam city reported a slight rise.

The PM10 (particulate matter) level in Visakhapatnam increased to 141 micrograms per cubic metre this year from 124 last Diwali. Rajahmundry recorded 74 micrograms per cubic metre this year as against 119 last year.

The air pollution level declined to 21 micrograms per cubic metre from 30 at Tirumala, while PM10 level at Amaravati slumped to 40 this Diwali from 74 last year. BV Prasad, senior environmental scientist of APPCB, said the air pollution levels recorded on Thursday night were very low and they were within the parameters of air quality set by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Air pollution levels in other cities like Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, Eluru, Kakinada, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa are recorded manually to analyse the data. “There is an overall improvement in AQI this Diwali, compared to previous years as the government imposed strict restrictions on bursting of crackers. Spike in the prices of fireworks and the reduced duration of bursting crackers have resulted in decline in air pollution,” Prasad told TNIE.

The APPCB also analysed the level of air pollution during peak hours from 7 to 9 pm in all the four centres. In Visakhapatnam, the air pollution due to bursting of crackers touched a high of 786 at 7 pm from 652 at 6 pm and came down to 488 at 9 pm. Rajahmundry recorded a peak PM10 of 439 at 8 pm and declined to 143 at 9 pm.

The Diwali celebrations were quieter in the capital region Amaravati this year as it recorded AQI of 40 as against 74 in 2020. “It is quite common that air pollution level goes up during night hours on Diwali day,” he explained. “We are yet to get manual readings, which can give clear picture of air pollution,” Prasad added.