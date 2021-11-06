Kartika Masam festivities kick off at Srisailam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Karthika Masam celebrations kicked off at Sri Bramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam with special prayers on Friday. Akasa deepam was lit to mark the beginning of the month-long ceremony, which will end on December 4 with laksha deepotsavam.

Temple executive officer S Lavanna said jwala thoranam will be performed on November 18 on the occasion of Karthika Pournami. “Every Monday of the holy month, laksha deepotsavam will be organised,” he said. The temple will also organise vana bojanam programmes for all devotees at the temple Udyanavanm every day. The EO said preparations for anna danam and regular water supply are in place; ghat road electrification, cloakrooms, temporary dressing rooms were also set up.