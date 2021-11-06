STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Local body polls: Filing of nominations concludes

The attack was carried out by YSRC leader Muniswamy and his henchmen in order to prevent  Venkatesh from filing nomination in the municipal polls, he alleged.

Published: 06th November 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections, polling, polls

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The filing of nominations for the elections to urban and rural local bodies concluded on Friday. While the elections to fill leftover Sarpanch and ward member posts of Gram Panchayats will be held on November 14, elections for Nellore Municipal Corporation and 12 Municipalities will be held on November 15.

Elections for the leftover MPTCs/ZPTCs will be held on November 16. Elections will also be held in 12 divisions in seven Municipal Corporations and 13 wards in 12 Municipalities. Nominations were accepted from candidates from November 3 to 5.

TDP files complaints 

Meanwhile, accusing highhandedness of the ruling YSRC leaders and alleged prevention of opposition party candidates from filing nomination papers, TDP leaders lodged a series of complaints with the State Election Commission (SEC).

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the SEC take action against those who physically attacked TDP candidate V Venkatesh in Kuppam civic poll. In a letter to the SEC, Naidu said the YSRC goons attacked Venkatesh, the TDP candidate for the 14th Ward in Kuppam municipality, around 12 noon Friday. The attack was carried out by YSRC leader Muniswamy and his henchmen in order to prevent  Venkatesh from filing nomination in the municipal polls, he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nominations Local body polls Municipalities Gram Panchayats MPTC ZPTC
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp