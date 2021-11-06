Local body polls: Filing of nominations concludes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The filing of nominations for the elections to urban and rural local bodies concluded on Friday. While the elections to fill leftover Sarpanch and ward member posts of Gram Panchayats will be held on November 14, elections for Nellore Municipal Corporation and 12 Municipalities will be held on November 15.

Elections for the leftover MPTCs/ZPTCs will be held on November 16. Elections will also be held in 12 divisions in seven Municipal Corporations and 13 wards in 12 Municipalities. Nominations were accepted from candidates from November 3 to 5.

TDP files complaints

Meanwhile, accusing highhandedness of the ruling YSRC leaders and alleged prevention of opposition party candidates from filing nomination papers, TDP leaders lodged a series of complaints with the State Election Commission (SEC).

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the SEC take action against those who physically attacked TDP candidate V Venkatesh in Kuppam civic poll. In a letter to the SEC, Naidu said the YSRC goons attacked Venkatesh, the TDP candidate for the 14th Ward in Kuppam municipality, around 12 noon Friday. The attack was carried out by YSRC leader Muniswamy and his henchmen in order to prevent Venkatesh from filing nomination in the municipal polls, he alleged.