STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam admin to hold special SC/ST Spandana programme on Nov 9

All the grievances received through the special program will be resolved within the stipulated time frame.

Published: 06th November 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district Collector Praveen Kumar has taken a decision to conduct a “Special SC/ST Spandana” public grievance redressal programme to focus on solving issues face by SC/ST people of the district.Previously, the district administration had conducted a ‘Special Revenue Spandana’ drive to solve land related issues. 

The administration will conduct the “Special SC/ ST Spandana’ programme on November 9 from 8 am to 5 pm at all (MPDO’s/ Tahsildars and Municipal Commissioner’s offices of the district. District Social Welfare Department deputy director (DD) N Lakshma Nayak has been appointed as the District Nodal Officer for the programme.All the grievances received through the special program will be resolved within the stipulated time frame.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC/ST Spandana programme Praveen Kumar public grievance redressal programme
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp