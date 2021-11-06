Prakasam admin to hold special SC/ST Spandana programme on Nov 9

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district Collector Praveen Kumar has taken a decision to conduct a “Special SC/ST Spandana” public grievance redressal programme to focus on solving issues face by SC/ST people of the district.Previously, the district administration had conducted a ‘Special Revenue Spandana’ drive to solve land related issues.

The administration will conduct the “Special SC/ ST Spandana’ programme on November 9 from 8 am to 5 pm at all (MPDO’s/ Tahsildars and Municipal Commissioner’s offices of the district. District Social Welfare Department deputy director (DD) N Lakshma Nayak has been appointed as the District Nodal Officer for the programme.All the grievances received through the special program will be resolved within the stipulated time frame.