Two road mishaps claim eight lives in Anantapur district

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Eight people, including six women farmhands, were killed and at least seven others injured in two accidents on National Highway 44 between Pamidi and Gutti in Anantapur district on Friday. The two other victims are residents of a village who had come out to have tea.

According to the police, at least 15 persons from Koppalakonda village in Garledinne mandal were on their way to Pamidi to work in farms. They were engaged to pluck cotton from fields in Niluru Tambalapalle village.They took an autorickshaw to reach Pamidi and as they reached Niluru Junction, a heavy vehicle, yet to be identified, hit the rickshaw at a high speed and sped away. Five occupants in the auto died instantly as the vehicle got badly damaged. The injured were shifted to Anantapur government hospital where another woman succumbed.

In another incident, two persons from Miduturu of Peddavadugur mandal were killed when they were on their way to have tea at a roadside dhaba on the highway. Narayana, 60, and Yakub, 62, were walking towards the dhaba when a car proceeding towards Bengaluru hit them leading to their instant death.

Spots close to each other

The two accidents took place within a distance of 15 metres on the NH. Pamidi and Peddavaduguru police have registered two separate cases and are probing into the cases