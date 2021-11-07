STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
70 delegates to attend Southern Zonal Council meeting

The Joint Collector instructed the liaison officers to coordinate the meeting without any faults.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Around 70 delegates will participate in the Southern Zonal Council meet to be held in Tirupati on November 14, said Joint Collector (Housing) Dr Venkateswar.One-day training session for the liaison officers for VIPs attending the Southern Zonal council meeting was held at the Collectorate in Chittoor town on Saturday.The Joint Collector instructed the liaison officers to coordinate the meeting without any faults. He asked the officials to make all arrangements without any delay.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance secretary, Home Ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and also Lt Governors from Andaman Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Puducherry will participate in the council meeting to be held in Hotel Taj. Doctors and staff in SVIMS,SVR Ruia Hospital and Aswini Hospital will be on duty for 24 hours. Police will shift VIPs via only four selected routes from airport, railway stations to the hotel. Liaison officers have to allocate the rooms for VIPs,” said the JC. DRO Murali and trainee Collector Abhisek were present. 

