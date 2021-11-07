STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: BTech student’s body exhumed on kin’s plaint

Police said Harish who has a personal rivalry with the girl’s brother staying in Vijayawada, had sent the nude videos of the victim to him in an inebriated state and threatened to circulate them.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The death of a 19-year-old BTech girl a few days ago, took a new turn with her family members approaching police on Saturday alleging that she ended her life due to harassment by a youngster. The police exhumed the body and conducted an autopsy.

Police said the girl from Kotha Cheligani Valasa village in Regidi Amudalavalasa mandal, was allegedly trapped by Dabbada Harish (25) of Rangarayapuram. The accused, after befriending her over WhatsApp video calls, allegedly recorded her nude clippings. The girl recently got admission in a private engineering college in Visakhapatnam.

Police said Harish who has a personal rivalry with the girl’s brother staying in Vijayawada, had sent the nude videos of the victim to him in an inebriated state and threatened to circulate them.Shocked on seeing the videos, the victim’s brother admonished her. Depressed, the girl ended her life a few days ago and her family members, who are farmhands, held her final rites without informing the police. 

After the girl’s death, Harish circulated the video clips on social media and her family members lodged a complaint with the Regidi Amudalavalasa police with the help of Dalit leaders.DSP Balajirao said, “We have conducted the postmortem after exhuming the body in the presence of a magistrate. We will proceed further in the case after getting the postmortem report.’’ 

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, 
Roshni NGO: 040-66202000 

