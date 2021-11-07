Boat operations to Papikondalu resume today

By Express News Service

RAJAHAMUNDRY/VIJAYAWADA: After almost 25 months, boating operations in the Godavari between Rajahmundry and Papikondalu are set to resume on Sunday. The government has capped the fare for the boat ride at `1,250 (per person), which includes transport and food charges.

On Saturday, a trial run was conducted in the presence of tourism, police, revenue and ITDA officials. Ramapachodavaram ITDA project officer CV Praveen Adhitya and East Godavari joint collector A Bhargav Teja inspected the Gandi Posamma boating point in Devipatnam mandal.Bhargava Teja said a standard operating procedure released by the State government will be followed for the boating operation between Rajahmundry and Papikondalu, which will be done amid strict Covid protocols.

Five control rooms have been set up at various boating points and security measures have been stepped up. Only after inspections under three categories near the control rooms, and receipt of the dispatch certificate issued by the revenue department will the tourist boats be allowed to operate, the joint collector added.

Elaborating further, the official said nine private and four tourism department boats have been permitted to ferry passengers so far.

“The control room should be alerted even if there is a small incident on the boat, and permission will be given only to those boats that are accompanied by a pilot boat. Only licensed boat drivers will be allowed to operate the boats and an affidavit from them in this regard is a must.” Also, the tourism department has made arrangements for resumption of boating services between Berm Park and Bhavani Island in Krishna river from Sunday.

Bhavani Island assistant manager Malleswara Rao said the boating services were stopped on August 14 following the heavy inflows to the river. “We are yet to receive permissions from the irrigation department officials to resume boat operations between Berm Park and Bhavani Island. The irrigation department officials have adopted a wait and watch policy following the inflows to the Krishna River,” Rao said, adding the final call will be taken on Sunday morning.