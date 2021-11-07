STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jawan from Chittoor killed in an avalanche near Manali 

The jawan, P Kartheek Kumar Reddy, was clearing snow from a road along with others from Madras Engineering Corps when the avalanche hit the team around 4 pm.

Published: 07th November 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 10:11 AM

Indian Army jawan in Ladakh

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A 29-year-old soldier from the district was killed in an avalanche near Manali in Himachal Pradesh on Friday evening. The jawan, P Kartheek Kumar Reddy, was clearing snow from a road along with others from Madras Engineering Corps when the avalanche hit the team around 4 pm. The army retrieved his body after a four-hour search. Kartheek, the eldest son of late Peddavula Narayana Reddy and Sarojinamma of Bangaruvandlapalem in Mulakalacheruvu mandal, had joined the army in 2011. He was recently transferred to Himachal Pradesh. Kartheek had last visited his family in May. 

