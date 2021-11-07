NEP will turn India into global knowledge superpower: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has said that the present generation of students are fortunate that the 34-year-old education system in the country has undergone a major reform with the introduction of the National Educational Policy 2020, from elementary-level education to higher education.

Harichandan participated in the Fifth Convocation of the Krishna University as Chancellor, in virtual mode from Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Addressing the students, Harichandan said the NEP 2020 was built on the concept of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability, with an aim to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and a global knowledge superpower with holistic, inclusive, flexible and multi-disciplinary form of education suited for the 21st century needs.

The NEP 2020 aims at increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) from 26.3% to 50% by 2035, the Governor said.The Governor said he was happy to learn that the Krishna University has started functioning from its own campus, spread over 103 acres with two administrative and academic blocks located at Rudravaram near Machilipatnam, from January, 2019.. He congratulated the students who received their medals for the excellent performance and all students who received their degrees.

Dr G Sateesh Reddy, Secretary of the Department of Defence Research & Development and Chairman of the DRDO, the chief guest-cum-orator of the Convocation, said that the Indian students should equip themselves to compete at the global level. Prof N Balakrishnan, scientist, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, has been conferred with Degree of Honoris Causa, during the convocation. Prof KB Chandra Sekhar, V-C, presented the medals to students.