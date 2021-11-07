STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramineni awards for Bharat Biotech chief, four others 

We are making arrangements to conduct the award presentation ceremony for 2020 and 2021 together.

Bharat Biotech logo

Bharat Biotech

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five persons will be awarded Dr Ramineni Foundation’s annual Vishista and Visesha awards for the year 2021. Addressing the media here on Saturday, foundation convenor P Naga Bhushanam said Bharat Biotech’s founder chairman and managing director Dr Krishna M Ella and joint managing director Suchitra M Ella will be awarded Visishta Puraskaram.

Similarly, Visesha Puraskaram will be awarded to comedian and director K Brahmanandam, NIMS professor and head of anesthesiology Dr Durga Padmaja and Telugu film journalist SV Rama Rao. “Before the pandemic, the award presentation ceremony was held on October 7, the birth anniversary of Dr Ramineni Ayyanna Chowdary. However, the ceremony could not be held in 2020. We are making arrangements to conduct the award presentation ceremony for 2020 and 2021 together. Date and venue of the event will be announced shortly,” Naga Bhushanam said. 

