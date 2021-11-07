YSRC celebrates four years of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Saturday celebrated four years of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra by explaining the promises made by Jagan during his walkathon and promises fulfilled since the inception of the YSRC government in 2019.

At the main function held at the party central office in Tadepalli, senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu recalled that Jagan embarked on his 3,648 km padayatra, four years ago on November 6, 2017 and met lakhs of people across the State. During his walkathon, Jagan learnt of people’s plight and within two years of forming the government, Jagan has taken administration to the village-level and welfare to the doorstep of every beneficiary.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the padayatra was taken up with an aim to provide governance in a most transparent way which has been achieved.