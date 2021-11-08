3 killed as boat capsizes in pond

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Three youngsters drowned as a boat collapsed in a village pond after they entered into the waters to take selfies.According to police, Daasam Prasad, 27, Kundeti Muralikrishna, 21, Chopparapu Prasanth, 22 and A Raja rao, 26 of Nagarajupalli village in Martur Mandal limits visited the pond on Sunday afternoon to take a holy dip. They took a small boat that was anchored at the bank and went into the deep waters and began clicking selfies.

However, the boat overturned and they fell into deep waters. The villagers could only save Raja Rao and the rest of them drowned. Later, police along with the locals were able to trace all three bodies. Martur police registered a case.

