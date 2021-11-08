STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In order to curb ganja menace in the district, Guntur urban police on Sunday conducted a special drive.

Guntur: Drive held to curb ganja menace

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to curb ganja menace in the district, Guntur urban police on Sunday conducted a special drive. As part of the drive, Mangalagiri police conducted inspections in houses of history sheeters and those who were booked in ganja related cases in the past.

SP Arif Hafeez visited the NTR Bus Stand and conducted inspections in the buses from Agency areas and luggage bags of random passengers. Speaking on the occasion, he said that people, especially the youth should stay clear of the drugs. Stern action will be taken against those involved in any kind of illegal activities, he added.
 

