Nizampatnam harbour works begin

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the State government has decided to complete the second phase of Nizampatnam fishing harbour, the works have finally started after a long delay due to Covid-19.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated the second phase of development works on November 21 last year. But due to the pandemic, the work got delayed. As the situation has returned to normal, MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana conducted bhoomi pooja last month and started the construction works.

The fishing harbour was constructed in 1980 with a 250 metre jetty for 60 boats. As the number of boats increased considerably in the last few years, it became very difficult to facilitate all the boats. The harbour will be designed to accommodate as many as 1,600 boats, including 1,000 motorized boats, 500 15-metre mechanized boats.