Plastic ban in Guntur from November 10

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the ban on plastic covers will be enforced in the city from November 10, hefty fines will be imposed on those who failed to follow the said regulations, said GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that people should act responsibly and for the conservation of the environment. People should carry their own bag either plastic or jute bag when they go to market. ARs 25,000 fine will be imposed on manufacturers, Rs 2,500 to Rs 15,000 on retail vendors, and Rs 500 on people carrying plastic bags. Special task force teams have been formed to prevent plastic bag usage, she added.