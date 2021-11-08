Rains pound Nellore, Tirupati; low-lying colonies inundated

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Incessant rains battered Nellore and Tirupati since Saturday night, inundating several low-lying localities in the two cities. The IMD has predicted more rainfall in Nellore and other South Coastal Andhra districts in the next five days as a low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal on November 9.In Nellore, the railway under bridge at Ramalingapuram and Atmakur bus stand area were waterlogged affecting vehicular movement.

Rainwater overflowed at Mandapala Street, Ummareddygunta, Magunta Layout, Pogathota, Gandhi statue centre, Balaji Nagar and in colonies located on the outskirts of the city. Road connectivity to Chandrababu Nagar was snapped. Rainwater entered houses in Manumasiddi Nagar and MR Nagar of the 11th division in the city.

Nellore city recorded 8.1 cm rainfall up to 8.30 am on Sunday. The district received an average rainfall of 6.2 cm. Tada abutting Tamil Nadu recorded the highest rainfall of 14 cm, followed by Sullurpeta with 13.8 cm, Naidupeta with 12.8 cm, Dagadarthi with 12.1 cm, Pellakur with 11.6 cm, Venkatagiri with 10.8 cm and Gudur with 10.4 cm. Paddy nurseries in Kovur and Kavali mandals were submerged.

A helpline with phone No 1077 has been set up at the District Emergency Operations Centre, which functions round-the-clock. People can dial the helpline for any help during emergencies.As many as 65 of the total 67 mandals in Chittoor district received normal to excess rainfall in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, flooding several low-lying areas.

Heavy to very heavy rains battered the eastern part of the district. Varadaiahpalem received the highest rainfall of 145.4 mm, followed by Satyavedu with 104.6 mm.The downpour disrupted normal life in several mandals. Standing crops were damaged in some mandals. All the reservoirs and water bodies in the district are brimming with heavy inflows.

The Irrigation Department is closely monitoring the situation to release excess flood water by lifting gates of reservoirs. About 600 cusecs of water was released from Araniar reservoir on Sunday and the water level in the project stood at 29.7 feet by the evening.

IMD predicts more rains

A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on November 9. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next five days