SEB destroys ganja crop worth Rs 165 cr so far

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Operation Parivarthana’, a joint initiative of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the State police, has resulted in destruction of ganja crop worth Rs 165 crore in 800 acres in four Agency mandals of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts in just one week.

Speaking to TNIE on the ongoing crackdown on ganja cultivation, SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal said unlike the previous operations to curb ganja menace, ‘Operation Parivarthana’ is completely different. “It is part of an overall anti-narcotics strategy to curb ganja smuggling in the State. As part of it, we have laid emphasis on curbing ganja cultivation in Agency villages by involving all the stakeholders. We have also taken the help of our counterparts in neighbouring Odisha to curb ganja smuggling,” he said.

The operation is a time-bound activity to destroy the entire ganja crop during the crop cycle to ensure that no produce is left. “If we do not destroy the crop now, there will be a continuous supply of ganja throughout the year, which will be a herculean task for us to curb it. Hence, we are destroying ganja plantations in core areas in November to curb the menace effectively,” the SEB chief said.

Vineet said this is a very important component of anti-narcotics strategy. “We have destroyed ganja plantations in 800 acres and the crop is worth Rs 165 crore in the open market,’’ he explained. Four mandals in two districts have been identified where ganja is being raised. In Paderu of Visakhapatnam, ganja is being cultivated in more than 6,000 acres. In Odisha, ganja is being raised in eight districts. Odisha is also implementing an operation on the lines of Parivarthana to curb ganja menace. The Special Task Force is destroying ganja plantations and sharing information about smuggling of the contraband with AP police and the SEB, he said.

On the problems faced by them at the ground level and the resistance from locals at some places, Vineet said, “The resistance is sporadic and with vested interests. It has highlighted the fact that we are striking at right places. We convinced local people and went ahead with destruction of ganja plantations. Earlier, police carried out similar operation starting with areas with easy access, which failed to yield desired results. We are trying to win the hearts of tribals by taking village sarpanches into confidence, which helped us a lot during the operation,’’ the SEB Commissioner explained.

Asked about challenges they are facing and support from other States, Vineet felt that bringing a change in tribals is a biggest challenge ahead. “Tribals are being exploited,’’ he said and added that understanding their socio-economic realities, we are providing opportunities for their livelihood and trying to bring them into the mainstream. The Revenue Department and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) are working to provide alternative source of livelihood to tribals by encouraging them to take up cultivation of coffee, strawberry and other crops.

Recently, an inter-ministerial committee meeting was held by the Ministry of Home Affairs to look into the issue. The committee will submit its report soon. Based on the report, the Centre is expected to come up with schemes for the uplift of tribals. The focus of schemes for the uplift of youth of Left Wing Extremism affected districts is also being reoriented to achieve the goals of weaning tribals away from ganja cultivation