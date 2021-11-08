State logs 320 new Covid cases, 425 recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally went up to 20,68,241 as 320 fresh cases were added in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. The gross recoveries crossed the 20.50 lakh mark to 20,50,386 after 425 infected persons got cured in a day, a health department bulletin said. Five more persons succumbed to the infection, taking the total toll to 14,397.With the addition of 38,768 afresh, the total number of samples tested for Covid-19 in the State stood at 2.97 crore. The active caseload has now come below 3,500, the bulletin added.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor reported the highest of 67 new infections while all the remaining districts logged less than 50 new cases each. In the 24 hours, Krishna reported 41, West Godavari 39, Visakhapatnam 36, Guntur 32 and East Godavari 31 fresh cases.Barring Anantapur, all districts saw a growth in their one-day spike leading to the overall daily cases increasing to 320 from 215 on Saturday. The four Rayalaseema districts reported a total of 90 new infections while three north coastal Andhra districts logged a little over 50 cases.

With the recoveries constantly remaining higher than the new infections, the active cases came down to 3,458, out of which 818 were in East Godavari, 595 in Krishna and 552 in Chittoor. All other districts have less than 500 active cases with the lowest of 12 in Kurnool. As against one on Saturday, the State reported five Covid deaths on Sunday. Guntur accounted for two deaths followed by one each in Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam.