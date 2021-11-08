STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizag police arrest main accused, 2 others in lineman murder case

The city crime police unravelled the mystery behind the death of electricity lineman Molli Bangaraju with the arrest of a 30-year-old from Venkatapuram.

Published: 08th November 2021 07:22 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city crime police unravelled the mystery behind the death of electricity lineman Molli Bangaraju with the arrest of a 30-year-old from Venkatapuram.Speaking to media persons, DCP Gautami Shali said financial transactions was the motive behind the murder. Two more persons — Pydiraju and Santosh —were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the murder, she said.

Bheemili police received a complaint on November 1 that Bangaru Raju had been missing. Nandini, wife of Bangaraju,  lodged a report at the Padmanabham police station on November 3 that her husband left the house on his motorcycle on October 31 at 12.30 pm following a phone call from Korada Govindu, who collected nearly Rs 30 lakh through her husband promising jobs for unemployed youths.

The DCP said the police, who conducted searches along with her relatives, found the body of lineman near the compound wall of the guest house of Korada Lakshmana Kumar of Yenugulapalem in Padmanabham mandal.  

The accused, Korada Govindu, collected Rs 30 lakh from the deceased and could not provide employment to anyone.  He was pressured by the deceased for repayment of Rs 30 lakh. However, Govindu had already spent the money on house construction and repayment of debts.The DCP said Govindu, unable to bear the pressure, decided to kill Bangaraju. Accordingly, he asked Bangaraju to come to the guest house.

Later, the accused beat him with an iron rod and killed him. The accused concealed the body and shifted the motorcycle of the Bangaraju to Boni village. To dispose of the body, he contacted Pydiraju and Santhosh offering Rs 1 lakh.  Pydiraju agreed to dispose of the body and the accused made an initial payment of Rs 7,000 as advance. However, Pydiraju could not dispose of the body.The murder weapon and the motorcycle have been recovered. The role of Lakshamana Rao and Venkatesh is still being investigated. 

Controversial issue 

Bangaraju’s death triggered protests by his relatives and his community people for three days at KGH demanding arrest of the accused. They called off their protest on Saturday only after the police commissioner gave an assurance to take action against the accused. TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to DGP Gautam Sawang on Saturday on the issue. 

