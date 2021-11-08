STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman gives birth to baby in 108-ambulance

Therefore, we stopped the vehicle on the road side and performed safe delivery with the help of asha worker, pilot and her mother.

Published: 08th November 2021 07:42 AM

EMT and Asha worker along with the mother and baby | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A 19-year-old pregnant woman gave birth to a baby boy in a 108-ambulance while she was being shifted to hospital on Sunday. Emergency medical technician (EMT) of 108 emergency ambulance service and an Asha worker performed safe delivery to the pregnant woman with the help of the woman’s mother.      

B Lalitha (19) of Kapasakurdi village in Kaviti mandal experienced severe labour pains on Sunday morning. Her husband informed local Asha worker M Jaya and she called 108-ambulance to shift her to Ichchapuram community health centre. Soon after, emergency medical technician (EMT) Pesa Simhachalam reached her house along with 108-ambulance and pilot Ramu. 

The labour pains became severe when they reached Edupuram, which was 7 km away from the hospital. They stopped the vehicle on the roadside and performed safe delivery of Lalitha with the help of Asha worker Jaya, pilot Ramu and Hymavathi. Lalitha gave birth to a baby boy in the 108-ambulance. Later, they shifted her to Ichchapuram CHC. Both the mother and newborn are under doctor’s observation. 

Jaya as well as her family members thanked 108 staff and the Asha worker.  Speaking to TNIE, 108- emergency medical technician (EMT) P Simhachalam said, “We reached the patient’s house at 07:46 am. When we reached Edupuram, the woman’s labour pains became severe. Therefore, we stopped the vehicle on the road side and performed safe delivery with the help of asha worker, pilot and her mother. She gave birth to a baby boy at 8:21 am on Sunday. Later on, we shifted her to Ichchapuram CHC for observation. Everything went well and the baby as well as mother is healthy.”

