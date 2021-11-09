STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra government to give Pay Revision Commission report to staff associations

The Chief Secretary had promised to give the PRC report within a week after the Joint Staff Council meeting held on October 29, but it was not done in the said time. 

Published: 09th November 2021 07:32 AM

The APGEF leaders urged the CS to ensure effective implementation of the directions issued by the government to the district collectors.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has said the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report will be given to employees associations this week. A delegation of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Federation (APGEF) led by its chairman K Venkatarami Reddy called on the Chief Secretary in the Secretariat on Monday, November 8, 2021, and urged him to hand over the PRC report to the employees associations, and he responded positively. 

The Chief Secretary had promised to give the PRC report within a week after the Joint Staff Council meeting held on October 29, but it was not done in the said time. The CS said that with a series of holidays after the meeting, they could not take up the issues discussed at the meeting to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that all the issues pertaining to the employees would be discussed with the Chief Minister on Wednesday or Thursday. Stating that there was delay in declaration of probation period of employees of village/ward secretariats though they passed the exams, the APGEF leaders urged the CS to ensure effective implementation of the directions issued by the government to the district collectors. 

Andhra Pradesh  Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma PRC Pay Revision Commission APGEF Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Federation Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
