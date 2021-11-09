STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra cop awarded for Kolleru operation 

Kaikalur rural police conducted an operation under Special Action Plan to curb anti-smuggling activities in the district and found that those behind the ID arrack manufacturing unit in Kolleru Lake.

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal rewarded B Dharma Raju, a home guard attached with Kaikalur rural police station, for his efforts in busting the ID (illicitly distilled) arrack manufacturing unit in the middle of Kolleru Lake on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Acting on a tip-off, Kaikalur rural police conducted an operation under Special Action Plan to curb anti-smuggling activities in the district and found that some unidentified persons were running the ID arrack manufacturing unit in the middle of Kolleru Lake. 

As a part of the weekly performance awards, the SP rewarded Dharma Raju and interacted with him. “The home guard spent four days in Kolleru Lake at great personal risk in order to verify the information he received from his sources. He was presented the weekly best performance award along with a cash reward,” SP Siddharth Kaushal said. The SP further appreciated the entire team of Kaikalur police for the successful operation. 

