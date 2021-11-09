Government spending Rs 444 crores a year on school toilets: Andhra Education Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has refuted the allegations of teachers cleaning toilets in schools. The State government is spending Rs 444.89 crore a year for cleaning school toilets out of the cash given under the Amma Vodi scheme and has appointed sanitation helpers in all the 45,716 schools across the State, he pointed out.

“A helper is appointed for every 300 students, and Rs 6,000 is being paid per month to each sanitation helper, besides supplying chemical kits for cleaning the toilets. The sanitation of school toilets is being monitored by village secretariat employees to district level officials,” he said.

A section of the media and a few people (through social media) are spreading false information, he alleged. “The education system in the State is being strengthened under the leadership of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. A section of people who cannot digest the fact is trying to bring disrepute to the government with false propaganda.”

“However, most of the people are aware of the situation and they are appreciating the government for its good work in the education sector,” the minister said in a press release.

