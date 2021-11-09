High-level meet discusses preparations for 29th Southern Zonal Council conclave at Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In view of the 29th Southern Zonal Council (SZC) meeting this Sunday, November 7, 2021, a high-level meeting was held to discuss the preparations for the conclave, at Taj Hotel here on Monday. Joint Secretary of Inter-State Zonal Council Vikrant Patil, Secretary to AP government (GAD) Prem Chandra Reddy, Chittoor collector M. Harinarayanan, protocol director Bala Subramanian Reddy, IG (Intelligence) Shashidhar Reddy and other concerned district level officials attended the meeting.

Reviewing the department-wise arrangements, Vikrant Patil said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Ministers of AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, Lieutenant Governors of the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry and Lakshadweep, senior Cabinet Ministers, and senior officials of the Central and State governments will be attending the meeting.

As 70 delegates will be attending the meeting, Patil asked the officials concerned to make fool-proof arrangements accordingly. The district administration, through a Powerpoint presentation, explained the arrangements being made by the departments such as conference management, protocol, transport, roads and buildings, security, sanitation, I&PR and city beautification.

Collector M Harinarayanan said Tirupati civic chief PS Girisha has been appointed as the full supervising officer for the management of the SZC meeting. He also said joint collectors are overseeing the arrangements for the meeting at Taj Hotel.