STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pay dues in 3 weeks: Andhra HC to power distributors

The order was given in a petition filed by the power generating units against the constitution of a committee by the government to review tariffs for buying renewable power.

Published: 09th November 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Posting the matter for further hearing to December 7, the bench said it would take up hearing on the petitions challenging the single judge orders on the day.

Posting the matter for further hearing to December 7, the bench said it would take up hearing on the petitions challenging the single judge orders on the day.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday, November 9, 2021, gave three weeks for the power distribution companies to pay dues to the solar and wind power companies. The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya heard the petition filed by the Discoms challenging the order of a single judge bench setting an interim tariff of Rs 2.43 per unit of wind power and Rs 2.44 per unit of solar energy by the distribution companies.

The order was given in a petition filed by the power generating units against the constitution of a committee by the government to review tariffs for buying renewable power. While dismissing the committee formed by the government, the court also fixed an interim tariff. When the division bench took the petition for hearing again on Monday, November 8, 2021, the distribution companies filed a supplementary petition seeking more time for paying the arrears due to the renewable energy generating companies. 

The bench observed that they had given the Discoms adequate time and pointed out that the Advocate General, on behalf of the government, had earlier given an assurance of making the payments. Asking the petitioners to take the issue of payment of arrears seriously, the bench gave three weeks for the Discoms.  
Posting the matter for further hearing to December 7, the bench said it would take up hearing on the petitions challenging the single judge orders on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra Justice N Jayasurya Andhra Pradesh discoms power distributors Andhra Pradesh renewable energy power
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp