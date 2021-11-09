Pay dues in 3 weeks: Andhra HC to power distributors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday, November 9, 2021, gave three weeks for the power distribution companies to pay dues to the solar and wind power companies. The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya heard the petition filed by the Discoms challenging the order of a single judge bench setting an interim tariff of Rs 2.43 per unit of wind power and Rs 2.44 per unit of solar energy by the distribution companies.

The order was given in a petition filed by the power generating units against the constitution of a committee by the government to review tariffs for buying renewable power. While dismissing the committee formed by the government, the court also fixed an interim tariff. When the division bench took the petition for hearing again on Monday, November 8, 2021, the distribution companies filed a supplementary petition seeking more time for paying the arrears due to the renewable energy generating companies.

The bench observed that they had given the Discoms adequate time and pointed out that the Advocate General, on behalf of the government, had earlier given an assurance of making the payments. Asking the petitioners to take the issue of payment of arrears seriously, the bench gave three weeks for the Discoms.

Posting the matter for further hearing to December 7, the bench said it would take up hearing on the petitions challenging the single judge orders on the day.