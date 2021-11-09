STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two centres of excellence inaugurated at Andhra Pradesh SRM 

The president said SRM-AP encourages deep industry engagements, entrepreneurship along with technological education and advancement.

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NITI Aayog member Dr V K Saraswat on Monday, November 8, 2021, inaugurated two centres of excellence at SRM University-AP near here. The Amara Raja centre for energy storage devices was set up in collaboration with Amara Raja Batteries-Tirupati with a commitment towards application-oriented research in renewable energy and e-mobility. 

Similarly, the centre for pioneering studies in gold and silver will be working with Titan’s Tanishq to develop novel gold alloy for contemporary jewellery design. The centre also aims to work on projects in collaboration with Waman Hari Pethe & Sons, Mumbai and other jewellery manufacturers across India to produce high strength 22 karat gold and develop tarnish-free silver alloys. 

The University’s Research Advisory Council met on Monday and the meeting was chaired by Dr Saraswat. Varsity president Dr P Sathyanarayanan, V-C Prof VS Rao, Pro V-C Prof D Narayana Rao, and registrar Dr Vinayak Kalluri were present.Saraswat congratulated the University and said it has already made its reputation as a progressive research university of the new era with numerous laurels to its credit. 

“India is going through a pedagogical shift in terms of policy and implementation. National Education Policy-2020 has sagaciously replaced the redundant policy of 1968. It feels wonderful to note that SRM University-AP is already following NEP-2020 and its recommendations,” he added. Saraswat proposed a value addition centre on the campus to promote translational research. 

“The centre will strengthen the relationship between industry and academia. “Upscaling and upskilling are substantial in product engineering. We should be focused on linking our curriculum to India’s glorious heritage.” The president said SRM-AP encourages deep industry engagements, entrepreneurship along with technological education and advancement. To provide holistic education to students, SRMAP provides a strong emphasis on liberal arts, he added.

