Andhra Pradesh Wakf Board CEO gets two weeks jail

The matter pertains to the High Court orders issued on December 31, 2019 directing the Wakf Board CEO to remove 18.79 acre of land in Aluru mandal of Kurnool district from ‘prohibited lands’ list.

Published: 09th November 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

Justice Devanand later put the orders under suspension for two weeks for the Wakf Board CEO to file an appeal against the order.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday, November 8, 2021, sentenced the Chief Executive Officer of AP Wakf Board S Aleem Basha to two weeks imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 for contempt of court. The court said the officer has to undergo three more days of imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

The matter pertains to the High Court orders issued on December 31, 2019 directing the Wakf Board CEO to remove 18.79 acre of land in Molagavalli village in Aluru mandal of Kurnool district from ‘prohibited lands’ list. As the orders were not implemented, a contempt petition was filed in the court by petitioner B Sivanand stating that the said land was not deleted from the ‘prohibited lands’ list.

Justice B Devanand heard the contempt petition and sentenced the Wakf Board CEO to two weeks imprisonment and imposed Rs 1,000 fine. Justice Devanand later put the orders under suspension for two weeks for the Wakf Board CEO to file an appeal against the order.

