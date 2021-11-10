ANMs take up survey to issue health ID cards

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following the launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, the district medical and health department is taking all necessary action to conduct a survey for creating a unique health ID for every citizen. A door-to-door survey is being conducted in the district, where the local ANMs visit every house and digitally register medical details of every family member including the blood group, inherited diseases and other complications. The survey began on November 1.

DMHO Dr Yasmin said, “As planned we are taking all required action to complete the survey as soon as possible and issue the cards by March 31, 2022. Starting from a newly born child, the cards will be issued to every citizen. This will help the doctors understand the condition of the patient easily and provide necessary treatment immediately during emergencies.”

Every person receives an OTP based on the Aadhaar number and with its help data is entered. The official explained that as soon as the ANM enters the data in the official website, a fourteen-digit ID is produced instantly through which people can download the card along with a QR code. The government will distribute the printed cards later.

She further said through this, the government can provide required medicines without any shortage. The DMHO advised the people to give all the details regarding their health condition without missing anything so that the survey can be successful and also will be more helpful to them in the future.