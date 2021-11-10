APIIC invites bids for setting up multi, super-specialty hospitals in 13 cities 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has invited bids for construction of multi/super-specialty hospitals in 13 cities of the State. The State government earlier decided that there should be at least one multi-specialty hospital in each district.

Officials said during the Covid-19 pandemic it was realised that post-bifurcation the State became deficient in tertiary healthcare as most of the multi/super-specialty hospitals are located in Hyderabad. To overcome the said deficiency, the APIIC identified prime land parcels at multiple locations to be handed over to developers-cum-operators free of cost provided that they commit the minimum investment threshold fixed by the Corporation.

The selected bidder should have to commit the presence of doctors and equipment for at least one multi/super-specialty treatment and minimum 50 per cent of the total bed capacity should be reserved for the enrolment of patients under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme. The APIIC already identified land ranging from one acre to five acres for the hospitals to come up in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore, and Tirupati and Chittoor.

Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation engineer-in-chief CHSS Prasad said each multi/super-specialty hospital should have at least 100 beds and the investment amount should not be less than Rs 100 crore.

He further informed that those bidding for establishments requiring higher investment and with more bed capacity, and also those willing to reserve more than 50 per cent of beds for treatment under YSR Aarogyasri Scheme will be given priority in the selection process. Bids should be submitted by 3 pm on November 25 and the selected bidders will be declared by December 15, 2021.The selected bidder shall be responsible for designing, engineering, financing, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of the hospitals.

