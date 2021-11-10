STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre’s call after bypoll debacle: Nani

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the minister said that the Centre has increased the prices of petrol and diesel, despite a fall in crude oil rates.

Published: 10th November 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kodali Nani said the Centre owes Rs 5,056 crore to the state civil supplies department.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani). (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the slashing of excise duty on fuel prices by the Centre a mere eyewash, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has alleged that the government did it only because of the BJP’s debacle in the by-elections held across the country. Nani said the BJP had even lost its deposit in the Badvel Assembly bypoll.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the minister said that the Centre has increased the prices of petrol and diesel, despite a fall in crude oil rates. “The fuel rates have gone up to Rs 110 from Rs 70, but the Centre has slashed only Rs 10 even though the hike was almost Rs 40. The BJP leaders have been propagating as if they have achieved something big, while the common people are suffering with the abnormal fuel rates,’’ Nani said. 

“We have imposed Rs 1 cess on petrol and diesel after coming to power. If the same calculation applies, how much should we reduce? Seven or eight paise?’’ Nani questioned the BJP leaders.He said that Centre is showing excise duty as only Rs 47,000 crore to reduce the share of the States and is disbursing just Rs 19,000 crore to the States. “Apart from these, the Centre is collecting Rs 74,000 crore as surcharge, another Rs 1.98 lakh crore as tax for building basic infrastructure and other taxes all worth Rs 3,50,000 crore and looting people like blood sucking leeches,’’ he alleged.

Responding to the TDP leader’s agitation at petrol bunks, he said that the previous TDP government had imposed a surcharge of Rs 2 on the fuel prices and looted almost Rs 10,000 crore from the public. He said that the current government had only levied Rs 1 for repairing roads, the area neglected during the TDP rule. The minister dared Chandrababu Naidu to protest in Delhi. He said the TDP  protests at petrol bunks are only to create a law and order issue and irk the government.

Fuel issue: TDP stages protests across state

Vijayawada: Demanding that the State government cut the prices of petrol and diesel, the TDP leaders and cadre staged one-hour protests at petrol bunks across the State on Tuesday in response to the call given by party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP activists held banners and placards and raised slogans criticising the YSRC government for not reducing the petrol and diesel rates.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao Civil Supplies Minister Nani YSRCP BJP Badvel Assembly bypoll fuel prices
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp